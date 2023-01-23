First responders in reflective jackets packed the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature Monday as the province’s Liberal government tabled legislation to force striking ambulance workers back on the job.

The bill requires the union and employer to reach an agreement on what type of workers are essential and how many of them are needed to run ambulance services during a strike. The legislation would allow the strike to resume as long as a minimum level of service is provided.

Meghan Quilty was among the paramedics who began the day outside the legislature, waving signs and flags in solidarity with those on strike.

“My brother works at McDonald’s; he made more than me,” Quilty said. “I don’t do it for the money, but I also should be able to survive and not be struggling when I’m dealing with medical care and patients’ lives.”

About 120 workers with seven private ambulance operators owned by Fewer’s Ambulance Service walked off the job Friday at noon, seeking higher wages and a better pension plan. The province relies on 25 private and 22 community-owned ambulance operators and pays them a total of $34 million in block funding for their services.

The current strike affects several regions across rural Newfoundland, including the towns of Stephenville, Bonavista and Conception Bay South, which is just outside St. John’s.

Premier Andrew Furey called for the legislature to open Monday to address the strike, saying the situation posed a risk to Newfoundlanders’ and Labradorians’ well-being. His government had said backup plans were in place to provide ambulance coverage during the strike, but Furey said Monday that they couldn’t be relied on indefinitely.

“We all know that the health-care system is under incredible stress and strain right now,” he told reporters. “While they can provide contingency in the short term, I don’t think it’s fair to continue stressing those hard workers, those people on the front lines.”

The bill tabled Monday — the Essential Ambulance Services Act — is not back-to-work legislation, Furey said, noting that the workers can return to the picket line once negotiations about essential services conclude.

The legislation would also allow the union and its employer to appeal to an independent third party if they cannot come to an agreement about issues such as wages and working conditions, he added.

The government is set to begin debating the bill on Monday afternoon. The aim is to get the legislation passed by the end of the day, said John Hogan, the province’s justice minister and government house leader.

Hogan told reporters he was expecting it to be a late night.

Hubert Dawe, a leader with Teamsters Local 855, said Sunday that the union has asked for years that the province’s ambulance services be declared essential. The union wants to be sure the new legislation means private workers’ wages and working conditions will be determined by an independent third party, rather than by the company, he said in an interview.

“We want to see what the language says, and if it is actually essential service language, or if it’s just something that’s going to force us back to work,” Dawe said.

“It’s not sitting well with our members that we’re not providing emergency service,” he added. “But this is where we’ve been pushed, unfortunately.”