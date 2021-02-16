Newfoundland and Labrador NDP concerned provincial election will end up in court

As Newfoundland and Labrador’s delayed election continues to be without an end date, concerns about whether it will ultimately end up in court are getting louder.

Provincial NDP president Kyle Rees says court seems to be the inevitable conclusion of the election, which was upended late last week amid an outbreak of COVID-19 in St. John’s.

Chief electoral officer Bruce Chaulk on Friday announced voting in the provincial election would be entirely conducted by mail but didn’t set a date to announce the winners. The deadline to submit a completed voting kit is March 5.

The NDP and Progressive Conservatives have been pleading for an all-party meeting with Chaulk to address the complications introduced into the voting process, but Rees says both Chaulk and the Liberals have refused to take part.

Rees says his party has been voicing its concerns to Chaulk via e-mail, but says he feels an in-person meeting has a better chance of yielding results.

Meanwhile, Ottawa-based constitutional lawyer Lyle Skinner says legislation doesn’t allow Chaulk to run an election with an undetermined end, which he says could make the results in each district contestable in court.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s chief medical officer urged citizens to get tested on Thursday as COVID-19 infection levels kept rising. Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said in a briefing that 100 new cases have been detected, almost doubling the total active cases in the province. The Canadian Press

