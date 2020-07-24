Newfoundland and Labrador projects deficit to soar to $2.1-billion

Open this photo in gallery Newfoundland and Labrador Finance Minister Tom Osborne speaks in Ottawa, on June 26, 2018. PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador is projecting a $2.1-billion deficit for fiscal 2020-21 – an increase of $1.35-billion from last year’s budget.

The grim figure was presented in a fiscal update delivered today by Finance Minister Tom Osborne, ahead of a budget expected in September.

Osborne says the soaring deficit is the result of a significant drop in world oil prices and costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The finance minister says expenses for the fiscal year will jump by $720-million, including an increase of $261-million in health care, $90-million of which is related to the pandemic.

A $200-million contingency fund that was approved in March has also contributed to rising expenses, with $118-million spent so far.

Offshore oil revenue is projected to decrease by $631-million, mainly due to a $560-million drop in royalties.

