Siobhan Coady, deputy premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, left, and Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, sit at a media availability in St. John’s, Nov. 25, 2021.Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador health officials are reporting 85 new cases of COVID-19.

Authorities say 28 new infections involve people in their 20s and 30s in the eastern region of the province, which includes the capital city St. John’s.

The news comes after several days of potential exposure notifications involving many of the most popular restaurants and cafes in the St. John’s downtown core.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 389 active reported infections, 198 of which are in the eastern health area.

Public health says one person in the province is hospitalized with COVID-19, in the eastern health region.

Bars, cinemas, theatres and bingo halls were closed as of Thursday in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, and the province remains under heightened public health restrictions until at least Jan. 10.