Newfoundland and Labrador reports its second COVID-19-related death

There has been a second death in Newfoundland and Labrador as a result of COVID-19.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the latest death is a 61-year-old woman who was admitted to hospital from home.

Premier Dwight Ball calls it an extremely sad day.

Fitzgerald reports nine new cases of COVID-19 in the province, increasing the provincial total to 226, and says there are eight people in hospital, including two in intensive care.

