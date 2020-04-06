Newfoundland and Labrador reports its second COVID-19-related death

There has been a second death in Newfoundland and Labrador as a result of COVID-19.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the latest death is a 61-year-old woman who was admitted to hospital from home.
Premier Dwight Ball calls it an extremely sad day.
Fitzgerald reports nine new cases of COVID-19 in the province, increasing the provincial total to 226, and says there are eight people in hospital, including two in intensive care.
Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.