COVID-19 has killed someone under 20 years of age in Newfoundland and Labrador for the first time.

The province’s online COVID-19 dashboard shows that three people have died from the disease in the past week, including someone under the age of 20.

A total of 187 people have died in the province due to the disease since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020.

The data indicates that five people are currently hospitalized and two of those patients are in critical care.

Official say 464 new cases were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction testing in the past week.

Newfoundland and Labrador allows residents to report their results from COVID-19 rapid tests, but the data is not made public.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.