Newfoundland and Labrador’s next premier to be announced today as Liberals elect new party leader

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Newfoundland and Labrador’s next premier to be announced today as Liberals elect new party leader

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball is seen in his office at the Confederation Building, in St. John's, on Feb. 18, 2020. Andrew Furey and John Abbott are in the running to replace Ball as premier, who is stepping down.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

The next premier of Newfoundland and Labrador will be announced on Monday, as two candidates are vying to replace provincial Liberal Party leader Dwight Ball.

The party is hosting a leadership convention in St. John’s where the results of the vote that began last week online and by phone will be revealed.

Candidates Andrew Furey and John Abbott are in the running to replace Ball, who is stepping down.

Story continues below advertisement

Neither Furey, a physician and charity founder, nor Abbott, a former civil servant and CEO of the provincial branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, has held elected office before.

The winner will take the stage Monday evening at the St. John’s Convention Centre but none of the Liberal caucus will be there.

Only 50 people will be allowed inside the venue due to restrictions aimed at preventing the potential spread of COVID-19.

Ball is scheduled to make remarks virtually from Deer Lake, N.L., on the island’s west coast.

The Liberals said last week that despite the challenges of running an election during a pandemic, thousands more people had signed up to vote compared to the last leadership contest in 2013.

More than 34,000 people were eligible to vote and over 15,000 votes had been cast by Friday afternoon, Michael King, the party’s executive director, said in a statement.

Abbott has raised concerns that some registered voters did not get the PIN they need to participate in the election, while others could not get through on a voter help line.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the party should consider extending the vote due to those difficulties.

But the Liberal Party said any issues with the voting process “are isolated, expected, and are being addressed as they arise.”

After the next premier is sworn in, he is required by law to call a general election within a year.

Both Abbott and Furey have said they aren’t in a rush to trigger a vote before the end of 2020, saying they will consult with the other two party leaders in the legislature to choose a date.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies