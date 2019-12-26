 Skip to main content

Canada

Newfoundland boy dies after ATV submerged in Christmas Day accident

Clarenville, N.L.
The Canadian Press
RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador say a 10-year-old boy is dead after an all-terrain vehicle accident on Christmas Day.

The boy and his father were driving a side-by-side when they went through ice in Clarenville.

Police say the father tried unsuccessfully to get his son out of the water, but the boy became trapped when the vehicle was submerged.

The boy was taken to hospital once responders were able to remove him from the water, but he was later pronounced dead.

Officials estimate the boy was underwater for an hour.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

