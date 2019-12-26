Newfoundland boy dies after ATV submerged in Christmas Day accident

RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador say a 10-year-old boy is dead after an all-terrain vehicle accident on Christmas Day.

The boy and his father were driving a side-by-side when they went through ice in Clarenville.

Police say the father tried unsuccessfully to get his son out of the water, but the boy became trapped when the vehicle was submerged.

The boy was taken to hospital once responders were able to remove him from the water, but he was later pronounced dead.

Officials estimate the boy was underwater for an hour.

