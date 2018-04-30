Newfoundland cabinet minister Dale Kirby out of caucus pending conduct review

A second minister in less than a week is out of Newfoundland and Labrador’s cabinet over a complaint about inappropriate conduct.
Premier Dwight Ball says Dale Kirby is out of the Liberal caucus and his role as education minister while allegations about his behaviour are reviewed.
Kirby is the second minister to step aside after similar complaints saw Eddie Joyce leave caucus and his municipal affairs and environment portfolios last week.
Joyce faces allegations of harassment by Service NL Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh along with a Progressive Conservative member.
Ball would not confirm details except to say the complaints against both ministers aren’t sexual or physical in nature.
He says the commissioner for legislative standards will investigate the allegations as part of attempts to halt bullying in provincial politics.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.