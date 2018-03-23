Newfoundland cod stocks suffer serious decline: report

Open this photo in gallery Rexene Daley and Lisa Barrett work on the cod fillet line at the Icewater Seafood plant in Arnold's Cove, NL on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. Paul Daly/The Globe and Mail

Newfoundland’s legendary northern cod stocks, thought to be staging a promising comeback in recent years, have suffered a serious decline, according to a federal science report released Friday morning.

Cod stocks in the fertile fishing area 2J3KL have dropped 30 per cent since federal scientists last assessed the stock in 2016. That year, scientists projected that cod would continue to grow through 2018. Instead, there has been a reversal.

“This is a reminder that where we are in that critical zone is a very precarious place to be,” said Karen Dwyer, a stock assessment biologist with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. “We have to be careful with all sorts of removals.”

Ms. Dwyer’s advice is intended for federal policy makers, who will make a decision sometime in the coming weeks on whether to expand or shrink Newfoundland’s cod fishery. In addition to the scientific assessment, policy decisions are based on industry and other stakeholder input; policy makers are not bound by scientific advice.

Although cod has been under a moratorium for 25 years, by 2015 scientists were buzzing about signs of a rebound. Skeptical of whether the growth would bring the species out of collapse, both government and academic scientists charting the trend urged caution.

The 2016 report issued by Ms. Dwyer’s department acknowledged positive growth in cod stocks, but included a warning from scientists that “removals must be kept to the lowest possible level until the stock clears the critical zone.”

Based on that information, though, federal fisheries officials that year expanded what they called the “stewardship” fishery. It allows licensed harvesters to fish and sell a small number of cod commercially, but not usually enough to make a living.

At the time, lucrative shrimp and crab quotas were falling and harvesters needed something to fish. Industry groups lobbied hard for increases in quota, arguing that fishermen needed to have time to gear up for the cod fishery if it was indeed coming back.

The 2016 increases allowed fishermen to take double the fish they were allotted in 2015 and allowed them to do it wherever they could find fish (previously, harvesters were limited to fishing in their own communities). At the end of the season, about 10,000 tonnes of 2J3KL cod had been fished. This was up from the 4,000 or so tonnes that were fished in 2015.

In 2017, harvesters’ luck continued. Despite signs that cod stock growth had slipped from its 30-per-cent year-over-year track down to single digits – and reports from fishermen that cod seemed less plentiful than in recent years – fisheries officials expanded the 2017 stewardship fishery even more. Policy makers decided that cod harvesting could begin in June instead of August.

By the end of the season, cod landings had increased again, to 13,000 tonnes.

At a news conference Friday morning, Ms. Dwyer said that fishing is one of several factors behind this year’s decrease in cod. Natural mortality was a huge factor, she said.

