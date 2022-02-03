Newfoundland businessman Harry Steele stands in front of an Eastern Provincial Airways Boeing 737 aircraft.Courtesy of the Family

Harry Steele, who used the discipline and tactics of a military commander to become one of Newfoundland’s most prolific entrepreneurs, died in St. John’s on Jan. 28 at the age of 92.

Mr. Steele began his business career after serving more than 20 years as an officer in the Royal Canadian Navy. He retired in 1974 as a lieutenant-commander, and his business colleagues always referred to him as the Commander.

While he was away at sea, his wife, Catherine (née Thornhill), worked on small real estate transactions and managed the Albatross Hotel they owned in Gander, N.L. It was a true partnership.

After his retirement from the navy, Mr. Steele used the small nest egg they had from real estate and stock market profits, to buy the floundering Eastern Provincial Airways from the Crosbie family in 1978.

“Mum was willing to let him put all his chips on the table when he had to,” their son, John Steele, said, referring to the money used to buy the airline. He added his mother kept his father focused during a high-flying business career.

“Even when he had the wind in his sails, she could keep him tethered to reality.”

Eastern Provincial’s advertising campaign called it “The Little Airline That Could.” Mr. Steele expanded its routes from Atlantic Canada to Toronto despite opposition from the existing big carriers, Air Canada and Canadian Airlines. Eventually, he sold EPA to Canadian Airlines for $20-million and joined its board.

That deal provided the basis for the growth of Newfoundland Capital Corp. It held Clarke Transport; Halterm, a company with container operations in the port of Halifax; a trucking company; a firm providing ferry service on the St. Lawrence River; and Oceanex, a shipping company serving ports from Montreal to St. John’s and Halifax. NCC had operations on land, at sea and in the air.

On top of all that, Mr. Steele personally owned Universal Helicopters, hotels in Newfoundland and fishing camps in Newfoundland and Labrador. Friend and business associate Seymour Schulich said Mr. Steele fished for business as much as he did for salmon.

Mr. Steele served on the boards of many Canadian companies, including the Southam newspaper chain, Dundee Bancorp and many others. His family says Mr. Steele’s business success was based on his character, which was the same in business as it was at home.

“He always did what he said he was going to do, whether that was closing a business deal or if he promised to pick you up at the airport,” John said.

Although he started in business relatively late in life, once he started on his quest, he succeeded in a hurry. In fact, Joey Smallwood, the first premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, once said of Mr. Steele, “I never knew anyone to come so far so fast.”

His start was as modest as they get. Harry Remington Steele was born on June 9, 1929, in Musgrave Harbour, an outport on Newfoundland’s Atlantic coast with one of the province’s most beautiful beaches. This out-of-the-way spot is sought after by tourists today, but when Harry was a child, the village’s remoteness meant that the only way in was by boat. Times were rough in the 1930s, and the community lived on fishing and work in the woods. The school there had two rooms, one upstairs and one downstairs, and taught everything from the first grade to the last year of high school.

When Harry left his hometown, he walked out through the bush that surrounded the village to the railway tracks, which he picked up in the nearby town of Lewisporte. Not only was there no road into his village, there was no direct rail line into Musgrave Harbour either.

His first job outside Musgrave Harbour was digging ditches on the roads in Deer Lake in western Newfoundland. Then Mr. Smallwood came to the rescue. The premier created a scholarship program for aspiring teachers. Mr. Steele seized the opportunity and enrolled in Memorial University. He also joined the University Naval Training Division (a program set up to develop officers for the Royal Canadian Navy.) He needed both scholarships to survive. Although he did graduate from the teacher training program, Mr. Steele never did teach school. Instead, he joined the Royal Canadian Navy full time as a junior officer.

He and his wife went to England, where Mr. Steele trained as a communications specialist at a Royal Navy school. He learned about codes and radio frequencies, the foundations of military intelligence. He also learned about secrecy: He never gave details, even to his family, of exactly what he did, except to say: “I read other people’s mail.”

He spent time at sea on a variety of warships: a large cruiser, an aircraft carrier, frigates, and other types of vessels. He travelled the world, taking in many sights and different cultures. He saw poverty in West Africa and the opulence of diplomatic life in Washington, D.C., where he worked in naval intelligence.

Mr. Steele’s last posting with the Royal Canadian Navy was as commander of the base at Gander, where he served for four and a half years. Gander was a key NATO base during the Cold War. Among other things, the base there kept an eye on submarine traffic in the North Atlantic and intercepted and deciphered radio messages from the Russian vessels in the nearby ocean.

Around this time, Mr. Steele became fascinated with the stock market, and he began to make investments, pooling knowledge and money with his brother-in-law Roland Thornhill. Mr. Steele was an astute student of markets, a natural. And his wife, Catherine, had a sharp eye for real estate. She discovered the Albatross Hotel in Gander and, together with Mr. Steele, bought it and made a success of it.

Mr. Steele left the navy in 1974, riled by the amalgamation of Canada’s armed forces, an action that led to the loss of many military traditions. The end of Harry’s military career led to a new chapter in his life.

Mr. Steele began his civilian career working for Eastern Provincial Airways, whose head office was in Gander. However, he worked only briefly at the airline, leaving after a year. His decision to depart seemed a good one since EPA was on the ropes. Shortly after that he had a change of heart about the airline. He learned that the Crosbie family, who owned the company, was looking for a way out. The airline’s stock price was in the basement and the Crosbies wanted to cut their losses. Mr. Steele had been picking up a sizeable number of shares since he joined the company, and at this point, he decided that he could turn the airline around. Mr. Steele mortgaged everything he and Catherine had and bought the airline. He was 49 years old.

“EPA Changes Hands … But It’s Still a Newfoundlander” screamed the St. John’s Daily News headline on Nov. 22, 1978, when Harry bought the company.

He ran the airline the same way the former naval commander would run a ship or a military base: keeping operations tight. He found a way to reduce the fuel burn of EPA’s Boeing 737s by 10 per cent, saving $1.5 million a year.

The company’s other cost-cutting measures were less obvious. One example: Eastern Provincial Airways was the first airline in Canada to become non-smoking. It was healthier, but it also meant that the ashtrays didn’t need to be cleaned after short hops.

Mr. Steele didn’t like smoking.

“There were a few smokers in the office, but they knew not to smoke at work,” said Veronica Brown, Mr. Steele’s executive assistant for 42 years. “He was always at work before anyone else in the morning. He loved work. Work to him was more like a hobby. He enjoyed salmon fishing, but his mind was always on work.”

Along the way, Mr. Steele invested in newspapers, magazines, and radio stations. In the 1990s, however, there was a total re-think and re-organization of NCC. Clarke Transport, Halterm, Oceanex and all the related transportation businesses were sold. The newspapers and magazines went too. That left a pure media play, 101 radio stations across Canada. Newcap Radio was sold in 2018.

On April 29, 1992, then governor-general Ray Hnatyshyn invested Harry Steele as an officer of the Order of Canada. In his comments during the ceremony, Mr. Hnatyshyn remarked: “Although he remains modest about his career achievements, this Newfoundlander had a distinguished naval career before becoming one of the leading entrepreneurs in the Maritimes. He is a generous employer and community-minded citizen whose support of various local causes in the areas of education, health care and the arts is well-known.”

Mr. Steele’s many other honours include Memorial University of Newfoundland’s Alumni of the Year Award.

He leaves his wife, Catherine; sons, Peter, Rob and John; seven grandchildren; and two great-children.