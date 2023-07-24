Sisters Julia Crocker and Josie Hann fish for lobster outside the tiny village of Curzon, Nfld., near Woody Point.

It’s raining heavily and the waves are high near Bonne Bay, but Julia Crocker and Josie Hann are full of smiles as they work. The Newfoundland sisters are lobster fishing outside the tiny village of Curzon, near Woody Point. Ms. Crocker navigates the boat, while Ms. Hann pulls in the traps. Both haul up the catch, measuring and assessing what they can keep and what they must return to the water.

The rhythm and flow of their work is beautiful to watch, each knowing what the other is about to do. In between tasks, they share jokes and laughs.

Ms. Crocker and Ms. Hann have been fishing since they were teenagers. Their father, Morris Brake, needed crew members for his enterprise and both girls seized the opportunity. For Ms. Crocker, it’s now close to 20 years and for Ms. Hann, it’s nearing six.

“We’re the only female lobster crew here in the area,” Ms. Hann proudly says. The women are quick to point out that most members of their community supports their work in a traditionally male-led industry.

Unsurprisingly, fishing runs in the family. Mr. Brake owns and operates the fishing enterprise Timmy Lee 2, while their mom, Bonnie Brake, is co-owner with Ms. Crocker of the Lady Geneva, consisting of two long liners and the small fibre glass boat they use for lobsters.

Ms. Crocker, like her mother, obtained her Fishing Masters 4, a certificate required to operate the vessels and captain various fishing fleets. “I’m co-captain, sharing the title with both mom and dad,” Ms. Crocker explains. One day, she plans to fully take over the family enterprise when her parents retire.

Like in many coastal communities along the shores of Newfoundland, conditions can be harsh and unpredictable. “You have to be prepared for any kind of weather here,” says Ms. Hann. “We’ve been out in temperatures from -5 to -10 with snow, rain, hail and tons of wind, but you get used to it.”

It’s also a common occurrence for large swells to enter the boat, drenching them with icy saltwater as they set and pull out the traps. “People often ask me if I’m ever scared,” says Ms. Crocker, “but I’m not scared, I’ve been out here a long time now and not much surprises me anymore.”

Ms. Crocker navigates the boat through high waves, while Ms. Hann pulls in the traps. Both sisters haul up the catch, measuring and assessing what they can keep and what they must return to the water.

“Sometimes the wildlife can give you a fright though,” adds Ms. Hann. “Like the time we pulled up a wolffish in a lobster trap. Those things are pretty scary and can bite the hand off you!” she warns.

Ms. Crocker recounted her hesitation when they came across a large group of orcas. “I’ve learned to respect wildlife, a pod of orcas can be unpredictable, so I’ll keep my distance,” she says with a chuckle. And they’ve come to know the many different species of birds. The women have an eagle friend who lives high upon the cliffs of Bonne Bay. “He comes out to greet us and waits to see what fishing treats may come his way,” says Ms. Crocker.

Open this photo in gallery: Ms. Crocker and Ms. Hann have been fishing since they were teenagers, when their father, Morris Brake, needed crew members for his operation and both girls seized the opportunity.

With lobster season closed at the end of June, the women will now get ready for capelin and turbot fishing in July followed by halibut in August.

“We are in this for the long haul. I’ll be like my mom and dad, and plan to fish until I can’t physically go out in the water anymore,” says Ms. Crocker. Adds Ms. Hann: “I can’t imagine doing anything else. I just love it!”