 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Newfoundland makes readiness assessments for transition-related surgeries available in the province

St. John's
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Newfoundland and Labrador health minister John Haggie responds to a reporter's question at a press conference during the Conferences of Provincial-Territorial Ministers of Health in Winnipeg on June 28, 2018.

John Woods/The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador is now offering readiness assessments for gender transition-related surgeries in the province so individuals no longer have to go to Ontario for the service.

People seeking such assessments – required for approval of transition-related surgeries – previously had to travel to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto.

But the provincial health department has posted a list of professionals offering assessments that includes four locations in St. John’s, one in Corner Brook and one in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador.

Story continues below advertisement

The department says most transition-related surgeries will still require travel, although a number of procedures are covered by the province and financial assistance for travel is also available.

The province says individuals already on the wait list in Toronto can decide to stay on it, or have an assessment done in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Health Minister John Haggie says his department wants to remove unnecessary barriers for individuals seeking transition surgeries.

He said the department took its time consulting with affected individuals to ensure a fair, inclusive system.

“We know it has taken some time to get here. We wanted to get it right,” Haggie said in a statement. “We wanted to hear what people with lived experience had to say.”

Activist Gemma Hickey was with Haggie at the announcement in St. John’s on Monday, and praised the province for removing an obstacle facing transgender individuals as they tend to their health-care needs.

“I’m proud of this government for working so diligently to ensure that transgender individuals have not only equal protection and rights under the law, but also one less barrier to face when it comes to our health,” Hickey said in a written statement.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter