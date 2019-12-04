 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Newfoundland man relieved after town approves funding to buy sewage-sprayed home

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Work is being done on a malfunctioning sewage lift station in Paradise, N.L., in this undated handout photo.

Jim Clarke/The Canadian Press

A nightmare is nearly over for a Newfoundland family plagued by years of contamination from a nearby sewage lift station after their town approved funding to buy their home.

The sewage station a few metres from Jim Clarke’s home in Paradise, N.L., has affected the family for years, but the final straw was last summer when an equipment failure sent sewage spewing onto them.

The family wanted to move, but recurring damage made the home nearly impossible to sell.

Story continues below advertisement

After being sprayed in the face from a back surge of sewage during municipal work, Clarke asked town council to take action and relocate his family. Last night, the Town of Paradise approved the $430,000 purchase of Clarke’s property.

“It’s just (an) absolutely fantastic feeling,” Clarke said by phone Wednesday. “After 15 years of literally going through hell, we thought it would never happen.”

This summer’s dramatic back surge followed several incidents of sewage spilling onto the basement floor from a toilet.

The volume at the sewage lift station is the largest in the town. The unexpected issue with pumps and pipes that began last August required pumper trucks and pipes on-site to keep residents’ toilets working.

Clarke said sewage-related stresses have been taxing on his family. He lives in the home with his wife and son.

Clarke said he has already put the down payment on a new house ahead of the town’s purchase, which he expects to go through in mid-December.

He said he’s looking forward to moving into a cleaner, more relaxing home, where he intends to “sit down, have a glass of wine and just thank God that it’s all over.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies