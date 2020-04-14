Newfoundland minister says food supply is secure after shipping company warns deliveries could be reduced

Open this photo in gallery Shipping containers sit in port in St. John's on Oct. 17, 2018. CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters

A provincial cabinet minister is advising Newfoundlanders and Labradorians not to panic buy groceries after a major shipping company suggested shipments to Newfoundland could be reduced due to the pandemic.

Sid Hynes, chairman of shipping company Oceanex, told CBC Monday that weekly deliveries of food and other supplies to St. John’s may be affected without a federal subsidy to cover his company’s losses.

He said Oceanex is about $2 million short of its required weekly operating costs due to the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus guide: Updates and essential resources about the COVID-19 pandemic

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

What are the coronavirus rules in my province? A quick guide to what’s allowed and open, or closed and banned

On Tuesday, provincial Justice Minister Andrew Parsons posted on Twitter that the situation is not as dire as reported, and Crown corporation Marine Atlantic can handle increased cargo.

Parsons wrote there is no need for hoarding or fear because of the news.

Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie, who leads the official Opposition, says federal and provincial governments should outline their plans to ensure a secure supply chain of food to the island.

As supermarket shelves clear and shoppers rush to stockpile as lockdown regulations tighten, it appears as if major cities are being affected by food shortages. But is it just an illusion? Reuters

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe.