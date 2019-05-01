Newfoundland party leaders face off in first TV debate ahead of provincial election

Leaders of Newfoundland and Labrador’s three elected political parties squared off Wednesday in the first televised debate of the province’s election campaign.

The debate opened with the Liberal premier and Progressive Conservative leader pointing fingers at each other over past comments on health-care and the controversial Muskrat Falls project.

Premier Dwight Ball suggested Tory Ches Crosbie lacks the openness and honesty necessary to lead the province

“Mr. Crosbie wants to make this debate about leadership and I say bring it on,” Ball said.

Crosbie asked voters if they’re satisfied with Ball’s government.

He flashed his resume as a lawyer leading class-action lawsuits to show his track record defending people.

NDP Leader Alison Coffin promised politics that would put people’s needs first.

“I took this job because I could no longer sit on the sidelines,” Coffin said. “You deserve better.”

On Tuesday, a public debate hosted by the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour saw the leaders field questions on health-care spending, labour standards, gender equality and tackling climate change.

Ball touted his government’s achievements and promised continued progress while trading barbs with Crosbie over each party’s track record and proposals.

Coffin proposed policies including increasing the minimum wage and hiring more health-care workers.

Graydon Pelley of the NL Alliance, a new party on the ballot in nine ridings this spring, spoke about bringing political discussions to everyday people and changing the “adversarial style” of politics.

Wednesday’s debate, organized by various media outlets, doesn’t include the NL Alliance, and the party accused organizers of “silencing” it, and called the lack of invitation a “blemish on democracy.”

The party said it plans to release video statements on social media responding to questions at the debate.

Ball’s Liberal government took power in 2015 as frustrated voters booted the long-ruling Tories from power but the Liberals have had a rough ride facing down a bleak financial future since then.

The government has tried to get its finances back on track following years of heavy deficits and concern over health care costs, outmigration and a rapidly aging population.

The standings at the dissolution of the legislature were 27 Liberals, eight Tories, two NDP and three independent members.