Newfoundland and Labrador’s police watchdog agency says it has charged an RCMP officer with assault.

The province’s serious incident response team, known as SIRT-NL, says the charge stems from its investigation into a June 2 incident at the airport in Stephenville, in western Newfoundland.

A news release says Const. Jeffrey Cormier is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 22.

On June 8, SIRT-NL said it was investigating “a potential serious incident” that occurred when RCMP officers removed someone from a plane at the airport.

The agency has provided few details, but a widely shared video posted to social media on June 2 appears to show three police officers leading a man off a plane at the airport, and then slamming his head into an RCMP vehicle.

The police watchdog says the RCMP asked it to investigate the alleged assault on June 7.