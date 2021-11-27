A fisherman arrives to Quidi Vidi gut, St. John's, on Aug. 23, 2021, as shown in this file image.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

A small Newfoundland community came together today to bring sandwiches and coffee to truckers stranded after a storm washed out parts of the island’s main highway this week.

The mayor of Placentia, N.L., says organizing efforts began Friday night when residents heard that some truckers had been stuck at a nearby ferry terminal for a few days without much to eat or drink.

Keith Pearson says people from his town sprang into action and by 9 a.m. this morning, there was a full crew at the terminal going from truck to truck to offer sandwiches, snacks and cups of coffee or tea.

A massive rain storm that began Tuesday washed out four sections of the Trans-Canada Highway in southwestern Newfoundland, blocking access to the area’s main ferry terminal in the town of Port aux Basques.

Marine Atlantic on Thursday opened up the seasonal ferry terminal at the Port of Argentia, about 10 kilometres north of Placentia, so transport of essential freight could continue.

Pearson said there were about 150 trucks at the Port of Argentia terminal this morning, some whose drivers had been there for several days, and all were grateful both for the food and the community’s efforts to take care of them.