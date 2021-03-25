 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Newfoundland voters fail to receive vote-in ballots for election

Sarah Smellie
ST. JOHN'S
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An example of the Newfoundland and Labrador Elections ballot is shown in St. John's, March 1. Nearly a month after Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial election was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say the counting of the ballots has begun.

Sarah Smellie/The Canadian Press

Thursday was a voting day unlike any other in Canada’s easternmost province, but a Labrador man says he and many others in his community have been unable to cast a ballot.

Rex Holwell said Newfoundland and Labrador’s pandemic-delayed vote will be the first election he’s missed since he came of age in 1968 – but it’s not for lack of trying. In an interview Thursday, Holwell said both he and his wife requested mail-in ballots, but only his wife’s arrived.

On Monday, he said, he got a call from Elections NL saying the office had mistakenly mailed his ballot to Hopedale, another coastal fly-in community. With ballots due by 4 p.m. Thursday, Holwell said his time has run out and many others in Nain are in the same position.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s a farce, myself,” Holwell said. “There’s going to be a very low turnout, I’d say.”

About 10 weeks after it was first called on Jan. 15, there is finally an end in sight to the provincial election. Voting day was originally scheduled for Feb. 13, but a COVID-19 outbreak in the capital prompted authorities to suspend-in person voting and shift to mail-in ballots the night before the vote.

The transition has not been smooth. Chief electoral officer Bruce Chaulk has extended ballot deadlines several times, ultimately settling on Thursday, with results expected to be announced Saturday. Residents had to request a mail-in voting kit from Elections NL by Feb. 19 and some said the online system was down in the hours leading up to that deadline.

Holwell said many people in Nain, particularly older voters, didn’t know they had to request ballots, thinking instead that Elections NL would automatically send them to registered voters. Most found out too late, he said.

Open this photo in gallery

As Newfoundland and Labrador's chaotic election drags on, some candidates vying for a spot in the provincial legislature say the process is a drain on their energy and their bank accounts.

Sarah Smellie /The Canadian Press

Holwell said Elections NL told him he could vote by phone instead, but on Tuesday, when he tried the number they gave him, he couldn’t through.

The next day, news broke that Chaulk had allowed four people to vote by phone but legal counsel had since informed his office that voting by phone was illegal. Chaulk earlier told The Canadian Press that the province’s legislation didn’t allow telephone voting. “If I was to do a telephone vote, I’d be in court so fast, it would make my head spin,” he said at the time.

Holwell said he saw the news and figured that was why the phone number he was given didn’t work. He hasn’t heard from the elections office since, he said. Elections NL has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

The Progressive Conservatives and NDP were still launching attacks on the incumbent Liberals Thursday afternoon, marking 70 days of campaigning since the day the vote was called. That puts Newfoundland and Labrador’s election among the longest in Canadian history, shy of the 78-day federal election campaign in 2015.

Turnout in Newfoundland and Labrador is expected to hit a historic low. According to the office’s latest estimates of mail-in ballot requests, voter turnout would be 49.9 per cent if every vote requested was returned by Thursday’s deadline.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies