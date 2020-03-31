 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Newmarket names ‘chief positivity officer’ to raise community spirits amid coronavirus pandemic

Gregory Strong
NEWMARKET, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jamie Boyle, the town of Newmarket's chief positivity officer, is shown in a handout photo.

/The Canadian Press

The Town of Newmarket is preaching positivity as part of a campaign to raise community spirit in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of 10 ambassadors has been tasked with using social media to spread “positivity, happiness and humour” by sharing stories of the community’s bright side and perseverance. The town has also appointed a “chief positivity officer” for staffers as they help deliver essential services.

“It’s like crowd-sourcing ideas and crowd-sourcing positivity,” said Newmarket Mayor John Taylor.

Story continues below advertisement

Taylor said with anxiety levels rising through the town, located about 50 kilometres north of Toronto, he wanted to try to anticipate how residents may be feeling as the pandemic continues.

“I really have come to the belief that everybody is standing strong and supporting each other right now and I’m confident that we will continue to do so,” Taylor said. “But I am concerned about people’s nerves fraying a little bit a few weeks from now. As the isolation starts to impact people more and the financial impact hits people more.

“I think the way I’d phrase it is, I’ve started getting concerned for the collective mental health of the community.”

To help on that front, positivity ambassadors and residents are being encouraged to communicate with family members, neighbours, friends, favourite local businesses, and people in need.

Sara Rodrigues, a senior policy and research analyst with the Canadian Mental Health Association, said this kind of effort can help build hope in the pursuit of positive outcomes.

“Things like care-mongering or appointing a positivity officer to bring people together to ensure that everybody is doing OK and feeling as best they can under the circumstances are going to be really critical,” she said from Toronto. “(They can) help us respond not only to the physical health implications of this crisis but also the mental-health problems that might also come out of this.”

With negative COVID-19 news pouring in from around the globe, ambassadors will aim to bolster spirits by sharing good-news local stories, help provide a laugh or two, and make people feel stronger.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of the campaign, called #StandApartTogether, the town appointed customer service centre supervisor Jamie Boyle to serve as chief positivity officer.

A 20-year town employee, he’ll work in conjunction with human resources and other departments to connect with and support a work force that includes more than 400 full-time staffers.

Many employees are working remotely doing check-in phone calls to seniors, backfilling for essential workers and delivering food to those in need, said corporate communications director Wanda Bennett.

Boyle, 46, who created a popular long-running weekly staff newsletter with inspirational quotes, facts and feel-good pictures and videos, was a great internal candidate, Taylor said.

“Calling it a chief positivity officer, not unlike a CFO or a COO, is trying to also say that’s how important it is,” Taylor said. “It’s at that level of importance right now.”

Boyle said he has a great passion for trying to encourage the best out of others. He aims to maintain and uplift spirits to keep people motivated, informed and positive.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is exactly what I do and how I live,” Boyle said. “So this inspires me more in knowing that the mayor, the CAO and our executive leadership team has the trust and the faith in me to take this and run with it.

“That’s exactly what I’m going to do with it.”

The town plans to name additional community positivity ambassadors over the coming weeks.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies