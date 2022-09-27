The Niagara Health hospital network says it is treating up to 23 patients at its St. Catharines, Ont., site after a hazardous materials incident that paramedics say took place at an auto plant.

The network is asking the community to avoid the emergency department at that site unless absolutely necessary while the hospital deals with the influx of patients.

Niagara Region Emergency Medical Services says it was called to the THK Rhythm Automotive plant today after contractors working on equipment were exposed to a vapour cloud of hydrochloric acid that was released after a concentrated leak.

EMS Operations Supt. Bryce Brunarski says paramedics found three people who were exposed directly to the vapour cloud.

He says those three were decontaminated by facility staff and urgently taken to hospital in stable condition.

Brunarski says paramedics took another nine people to hospital with minor exposure and another 10 asymptomatic individuals who had limited exposure to the leak were taken to hospital on a city bus.