Canada Niagara Parks Police rescue man who survived after being swept over Horseshoe Falls

Niagara Parks Police rescue man who survived after being swept over Horseshoe Falls

Niagara, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police say a man has survived after being swept over the Canadian side of Niagara Falls.

Niagara Parks Police say the incident took place around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

They say officers saw the man climb a retaining wall, jump into the Niagara River and get swept over the Horseshoe Falls.

The force says the man was found sitting on rocks at the water’s edge, below an observation platform for the Journey Behind the Falls attraction.

It says the man was rescued from the lower Niagara River basin and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police described the man as a person who was in crisis and said no further details on the incident would be released.

