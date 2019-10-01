 Skip to main content

Canada Search continues for five kids last seen in Ontario but Amber Alert cancelled

Search continues for five kids last seen in Ontario but Amber Alert cancelled

The Canadian Press
Police in Ontario have cancelled an Amber Alert for five children who were allegedly abducted by their father a week ago but say the search continues.

Niagara regional police issued the Amber Alert on Tuesday as they looked for Eska, Evalyn, Magnus, Mattias and Sovereign MacDermid, who range in age from five to 14 years.

Police say the children, who are all Asian, were last seen in the community of Jordan in the town of Lincoln, Ont., with their father, 49-year-old Ian MacDermid.

Investigators allege MacDermid took the children from their family home sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25.

Police said Ontario Child and Family Services investigated and found that the children may be in danger.

Late Tuesday night, Amber Alert Ontario said the Amber Alert had been cancelled.

“Children have not been located, investigation continuing,” said the post on Twitter. “To provide information, please contact Ontario Provincial Police or Niagara Regional Police at 911.”

Staff-Sergeant David Shennan of Niagara Regional Police said the Amber Alert can only be for a set number of hours before it times out.

He said the change does not mean that police are pulling back from the investigation.

Ontario Child and Family Services has said it filed a missing persons report with police less than 24 hours before the Amber Alert was issued.

Investigators say the children are the subject of a temporary custody order, which their father is allegedly contravening.

Ian MacDermid is described as being white, six feet tall and 280 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police are looking for a gold or beige pickup truck.

Police have said the family used to live in the Toronto area so it’s possible that’s where they were headed.

