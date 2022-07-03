Niagara Regional police are searching for the driver behind an alleged hit and run that killed a 70-year-old pedestrian.

They say officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Chippawa, a community in south Niagara Falls, Ont.

Officers arrived on scene to find a 70-year-old woman in critical condition. She later died in hospital.

Police say the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a pickup truck whose driver allegedly fled the scene without stopping to check on her.

Detectives have since seized the suspected vehicle but continue to search for the driver.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives.

