Niagara region businessman, philanthropist, dies in Maine plane crash along with wife and daughter

Friends say a wealthy Ontario couple and their daughter who died in a small plane crash in Maine were prominent philanthropists who gave their time generously to support the arts, universities and charities in the Niagara region.

A prominent Niagara region businessman and philanthropist died along with his wife and daughter in a plane crash in Maine on Monday, local police have confirmed.

Joe Robertson, 58, a former eight-year board trustee for Brock University and an MBA graduate from Harvard University, was flying to Prince Edward Island when a distress call was made near Greenville Municipal Airport in Maine.

The Greenville Police Department said the twin-propellor private plane crashed just short of the runway on its approach, and all three occupants were declared dead at the scene.

Mr. Robertson served as chair of the Brock University board of trustees for two years between 2012 and 2014. He was the president and CEO of Amax Health Inc., a dental and medical supply company, and the president of Gage Street Capital, a family-owned investment company in the Niagara Region.

His 24-year-old daughter, Laura Robertson, had been hired to work with the university’s athletics and recreation department only days before the crash.

“During the years Joe served on the board, the university made significant strides forward. He helped to lay the foundation for some of the future achievements of this university,” Gary Comerford, chair of Brock’s current board of trustees, said in a press release.

Mr. Robertson and his wife, Anita Robertson, were described as community philanthropists who helped fund an arts and performing venue in downtown St. Catharines, Ont., and funded a bursary to support hospital staff who took classes at Brock University.

Ms. Robertson was a nurse by profession, and was an active volunteer in the community and at Brock University.

Brock president Gervan Fearon said the university was “absolutely shocked and saddened by this incredible tragedy.”

Mr. Robertson was described by people who have worked with him as a dedicated family man who was always diligent and prepared for every meeting he attended.

Local police said that the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will continue an investigation into the crash on Tuesday, and said more updates will be released later in the day.