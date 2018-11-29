 Skip to main content

Canada Niagara regional police officer critically injured in shooting incident involving another cop

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Niagara regional police officer critically injured in shooting incident involving another cop

PELHAM, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Comments

A police officer was critically injured Thursday in a shooting incident that Ontario’s police watchdog said involved two members of the Niagara regional police.

The Special Investigations Unit said it was probing “an interaction” between two officers, one of whom sustained a gunshot wound.

It said the incident took place in Pelham, Ont., but provided no further details.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara regional police said an officer was injured and airlifted to hospital, but added it would not comment any further as the SIU had taken over the investigation.

The province’s air ambulance service said it transported a patient from a St. Catharines, Ont., hospital to a trauma centre in Hamilton with critical injuries.

Local residents said the incident led to a rush of squad cars racing to the scene in the early afternoon.

Robin Zavitz, who lives in the area, said she was driving home around 1:30 p.m. when she came across a police blockade. She said she could see a police SUV in the ditch and numerous squad cars nearby.

“The police car is head-first in the ditch and there doesn’t appear to be any damage to it,” Zavitz said.

“It’s scary when a police officer has been shot in the middle of the day.”

Zavitz said a police car had been blocking the road at the same intersection all morning, but added the flurry of police activity didn’t occur until the early afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara regional police had tweeted earlier Thursday that the road would be partially closed for an investigation.

Mike Shepherd was driving home earlier in the day when he came across the same intersection around 11:30 a.m. An officer was in his squad car, blocking the road eastbound, Shepherd said.

“He said they were doing an accident investigation down the road,” Shepherd added.

A little more than an hour later, he said he saw an ambulance rush by.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019