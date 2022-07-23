Police are looking for witnesses to a shooting at a nightclub north of Toronto that left two men dead and sent a woman to hospital.

York Regional Police say officers arrived at the venue in Vaughan early Saturday morning to find three people with gunshot wounds.

Police say a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

They say a 20-year-old woman was sent to hospital, where she is recovering from a “serious” gunshot wound.

They say at least one suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators are asking witnesses who were in or near the nightclub to come forward.