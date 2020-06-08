Nine new COVID-19 cases reported as cluster in northern New Brunswick grows

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a spike in new cases of COVID-19 in the Campbellton area in the north of the province.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says there are nine new cases to report, bringing to 24 the number of active cases in a cluster that first emerged in late May.

She says it is the largest number of single-day new cases in the province in the last two months.

The outbreak is believed to have begun after a doctor travelled to Quebec and did not self-isolate upon return to New Brunswick.

One man died last Thursday, the only COVID-19 related death in the province so far.

Russell says the latest cases range in age from their sixties to their nineties.

