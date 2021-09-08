Ninety-seven-year-old dies in blaze at Montreal seniors residence

Montreal police say a 97-year-old woman died in a fire at a retirement home on Tuesday in northeastern Montreal.

Police confirmed today the victim died of her injuries a few hours after being transported to hospital in critical condition.

The arson squad is investigating the fire that broke out about 5 p.m. in a building in the city’s Anjou borough.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Red Cross assisted residents who had to leave the building, and police say it’s not clear where the fire originated or what sparked the blaze.

It was a busy night for firefighters and the police arson squad as they also had to contend with two other suspicious blazes in commercial buildings where authorities found traces of accelerants. No injuries were reported.

A fire in the Montreal suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux caused considerable damage, hitting nearby businesses. A few hours later, firefighters had to combat a blaze in the east-end Montreal district of Tetreaultville.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.