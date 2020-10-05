 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

N.L. advises passengers on recent Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax to isolate, get tested for COVID-19

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Newfoundland and Labrador is advising passengers on a recent Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax to immediately isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

Authorities said today passengers on AC604 on Sept. 30 seated in rows 13 through 17 should isolate for 14 days upon their arrival in the province and call 811 to arrange a test.

Public Health says while the risk of COVID-19 infection is low for the other passengers, the agency is still recommending they get tested out of an abundance of caution.

Authorities say passengers on another Air Canada flight – 8876 from Halifax to Deer Lake, N.L., on Sept. 30 – who are required to self-isolate have already been contacted.

Public Health says while the risk is also low for the other passengers on that flight, the agency is recommending they self-monitor for symptoms and call 811 to arrange for a COVID-19 test.

The province reported two new COVID-19 cases this weekend and one death – a man between 60 and 69 years old who arrived to the province from Central Africa last week and who died while isolating.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

