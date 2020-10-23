N.L. advising passengers on recent Air Canada flight from Toronto to Deer Lake to get a COVID-19 test

Newfoundland and Labrador public health officials are asking passengers on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Deer Lake to get a COVID-19 test.

In a release Friday, officials say passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7484 from Toronto to Deer Lake on Oct. 12 should call 811 to arrange for a test.

Officials say they’re asking passengers to get tested out of an abundance of caution.

The request stems from a new case announced Thursday affecting a man between 20 and 39 years old who returned to the province from work in Alberta.

On Thursday, officials said the man was self-isolating and contact tracing was underway.

Newfoundland and Labrador has nine active cases of COVID-19 and has had in total confirmed 288 cases, including four deaths.

