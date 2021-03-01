 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

N.L. elections authority says it could be April before a winner is declared in provincial vote

ST. JOHN’S
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Left to right: Liberal Leader Andrew Furey, Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie and NDP Leader Alison Coffin after their televised debate from the floor of the House of Assembly, in St. John's, on Feb. 3, 2021.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador’s elections authority says it could be April before a winner is finally declared in the province’s chaotic pandemic vote.

Elections NL spokeswoman Adrienne Luther said today that she expects her office will begin counting votes later this week, and last election’s experience indicates it could take a while.

With a COVID-19 outbreak spreading through the St. John’s area last month, Elections NL cancelled in-person voting that had been scheduled for Feb. 13 and announced ballots would instead be cast by mail.

Luther says that at that time about 68,000 had already voted by mail or at advance polls, and her office is expecting to send out another 120,000 mail-in ballots that must be postmarked for return by March 12.

She says it’s hard to estimate when counting will be complete, but in the 2019 election, Elections NL staff were able to open and process about 5,000 mail-in ballots a day.

At that rate, it could be early April before all of the roughly 188,000 votes expected are counted.

