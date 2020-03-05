N.L. government receives Muskrat Falls report; lawyers to review before public release

Open this photo in gallery Newfoundland and Labrador Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady presents the six-volume report titled 'Muskrat Falls: A Misguided Project' at a news conference on March 5, 2020. Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador’s government has received the final report from the commissioner of a sweeping inquiry into the troubled Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project.

The inquiry led by Supreme Court Justice Richard LeBlanc ran hearings from September 2018 through last summer, looking into cost and schedule overruns of the $12.7-billion dam on the Lower Churchill River.

Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady presented the six-volume report titled “Muskrat Falls: A Misguided Project” at a news conference today.

Story continues below advertisement

Coady says a team of lawyers are reviewing the report for legal sensitivities before it is released to the public in the next few days.

The minister says she does not anticipate any of LeBlanc’s findings and recommendations will be redacted.

The hydro megaproject is years behind schedule and accounts for a third of the province’s debt.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.