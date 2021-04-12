N.L. health authority investigating possible community spread of COVID-19 in western region of province

A Newfoundland and Labrador health authority is trying to determine if there is community spread of COVID-19 in the western region of the province.

The Western Health authority issued a release Sunday evening urging residents of Corner Brook and the Bay of Islands area to get tested even if they don’t have symptoms.

The plea came after officials reported five cases in the region over the weekend and three others late last week.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, contact tracers were still trying to determine the source of two of those infections.

The health authority says the testing is part of an investigation to determine whether there has been community transmission of the virus.

As of Sunday evening, there were 10 active reported cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, with eight of those in the western region.

Health columnist André Picard answers reader questions about COVID-19 variants, how effective the various vaccines are and the impact of on-again, off-again lockdowns. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.