N.L. health minister criticized for attending fundraiser after cautioning against holiday parties

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister John Haggie speaks during a news conference in Winnipeg, on June 28, 2018.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador’s health minister is under fire for attending an in-person fundraiser on the same day health officials urged employers to cancel their holiday parties.

An advertisement for the Gander Liberal District Association fundraiser event at a golf club in St. John’s surfaced on social media Wednesday evening, drawing swift and sharp criticism.

According to the ad, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey was also slated to be a special guest, but a spokesperson from Furey’s office says he was unable to attend.

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, Health Minister John Haggie addressed the criticism, saying just 23 people were present in the 220-person venue and strict public health protocols were followed.

In the post he says current guidelines require indoor public gatherings to be capped at 100 people, depending on the venue size.

During Wednesday’s provincial COVID-19 briefing with Furey and Haggie, the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, advised against planning functions or gatherings.

