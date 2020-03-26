N.L. legislators set aside funds, raise borrowing capacity in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery Newfoundland and Labrador Finance Minister Tom Osborne speaks with the media in Ottawa, in a Dec. 17, 2019, file photo. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador legislators are sitting for an emergency session today to pass legislation responding to social and economic upheaval from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amendments include protections for employees’ jobs if they must take time away from work as a result of COVID-19 and ensuring renters cannot be evicted if they are unable to pay rent.

Amendments to the Labour Standards Act provide leaves of absence and job protection for employees unable to work if they are ordered to self-isolate, are under medical investigation or are being treated for COVID-19.

Legislation will also permit the cash-strapped province to increase its borrowing and is setting aside funds to respond to the pandemic.

The province is planning to put aside $200-million in contingency funds to cover impacts of lost tax revenue due to reduced oil prices, and to help pay for unanticipated costs.

A bill authorizing borrowing capacity of $2-billion to respond to revenue volatility during the pandemic passed Thursday, with some legislators cautioning that extensive borrowing would hurt the province in the long term.

“At any day the oil companies may decide to suspend production based on where COVID-19 is going and how that’s going to have an impact,” Finance Minister Tom Osborne said during the session.

“The loan bill is higher this year that what we would normally expect, but that’s to deal essentially with the unknown.”

