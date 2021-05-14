 Skip to main content
N.L. Premier Andrew Furey says he’s prepared to lose next election to pull province out of debt

ST. JOHN’S
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey speaks at St. John's Airport, on May 4, 2021.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier says he’s prepared to make decisions that may cost him re-election in order to get the province out of debt.

Andrew Furey made the comments to reporters today following the release of a pre-recorded video Thursday night in which he gave what he called a “state of the province” address.

According to a sweeping report last week from the provincial economic recovery team, the province’s debt stands at more than $47-billion.

To correct course, Furey says his government is considering amalgamating its four health authorities and dismantling the provincial energy corporation.

He also says taxes will go up for “those who can afford it.”

The report said the province’s staggering debt is partly the result of mismanagement by previous governments, and Furey says he’s looking at ways to increase government accountability.

