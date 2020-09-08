 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

N.L. Premier Andrew Furey to run in Oct. 6 by-election in bid for assembly seat

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey speaks after the swearing-in ceremony on the grounds of Government House, in St. John's, on Aug. 19, 2020.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

A date has been set for a Newfoundland and Labrador by-election on the island’s west coast that will provide Premier Andrew Furey an opportunity to enter the legislature.

Former premier Dwight Ball announced Monday he is resigning the seat in Humber-Gros Morne that he has held since 2011, opening a path for the new Liberal leader to run.

The province’s chief electoral officer issued a writ for the by-election on Monday, saying it will occur on Oct. 6.

Candidates must file official nomination papers with Elections Newfoundland and Labrador by next Tuesday at noon.

Furey has already said he will run in the Liberal stronghold and has made several visits to the district.

The surgeon became premier after being elected Liberal leader by party members last month.

Surgeon and charity CEO Andrew Furey was sworn in as premier of Newfoundland and Labrador in St. John’s, where he also shuffled his cabinet. The political novice replaces Dwight Ball as premier after he won the Liberal leadership this month. The Canadian Press

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

