N.L. Premier Andrew Furey to run in Oct. 6 by-election in bid for assembly seat

A date has been set for a Newfoundland and Labrador by-election on the island’s west coast that will provide Premier Andrew Furey an opportunity to enter the legislature.

Former premier Dwight Ball announced Monday he is resigning the seat in Humber-Gros Morne that he has held since 2011, opening a path for the new Liberal leader to run.

The province’s chief electoral officer issued a writ for the by-election on Monday, saying it will occur on Oct. 6.

Candidates must file official nomination papers with Elections Newfoundland and Labrador by next Tuesday at noon.

Furey has already said he will run in the Liberal stronghold and has made several visits to the district.

The surgeon became premier after being elected Liberal leader by party members last month.

