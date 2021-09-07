 Skip to main content
N.L. premier announces COVID-19 vaccine passport after cluster of new cases reported

ST. JOHN’S
The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey fields a question at the Confederation Building in St. John's on July 28.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador will introduce a vaccination passport that will use a QR code to show a person’s level of vaccination against COVID-19.

Premier Andrew Furey made the announcement today as the province announced five new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new confirmed cases are in the health region that covers Labrador and much of Newfoundland’s Northern Peninsula, and there are also seven new presumptive positive cases in the region.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, says a cluster of cases has been confirmed, and as a result six communities in the Northern Peninsula will move to Alert Level 3 and require mask use in indoor public places.

Furey says the province will use the Quebec model for the vaccine passport because it has been tested and shown to be secure.

The premier continues to promote vaccinations and says the best way to avoid mask requirements is to get vaccinated.

Read most recent letters to the editor.

