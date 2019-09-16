 Skip to main content

Canada N.L. Premier, Innu Nation leaders meet after former cabinet minister’s ‘race card’ comment

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

N.L. Premier, Innu Nation leaders meet after former cabinet minister’s ‘race card’ comment

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier will meet with Innu Nation leaders today after a former cabinet minister said the Indigenous group is prone to playing the race card.

A spokesperson for Dwight Ball says the Liberal premier will be in Labrador for this afternoon’s meeting.

Perry Trimper resigned as environment minister on Friday after apologizing for the comments captured in a voice-mail message left with an Innu Nation staff member.

Story continues below advertisement

The Labrador politician is still a member of the Liberal caucus.

Photos and videos on social media showed a small protest outside Trimper’s office in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Monday ahead of the leaders’ meeting.

Protesters’ signs called for Trimper to resign from the legislature and denounced racism in politics.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter