N.L. RCMP say missing mother and son in possible parental abduction case located

Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say they have located a woman and her seven-year-old son who were reported missing on Saturday.

Harbour Grace RCMP had sought the public’s assistance locating the pair in what was considered a possible case of parental abduction.

RCMP spokeswoman Glenda Power says police are continuing to investigate the case.

Story continues below advertisement

She says an amber alert wasn’t issued because there was no reason to believe the child was at risk of serious bodily harm.

Police had said earlier in the day that a 28-year-old woman and her son were last seen at about 10:30 p.m. in Carbonear, a town on the Avalon Peninsula.

There was no immediate word on whether charges were expected in the case.