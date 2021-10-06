 Skip to main content
Canada

N.L. recommends limiting indoor private gatherings to reduce COVID-19 spread

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
A nurse from Eastern Health draws a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in St. John's on March 19.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador health officials are asking residents to limit indoor private gatherings to 20 people for the next two weeks.

Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Rosann Seviour told reporters today her recommendation is consistent with gathering limits in other Atlantic provinces.

She says that as the colder weather sets in, people are much more likely to move indoors, which raises the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.

Officials are reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 today and 30 more recoveries.

Seven cases are in the central health region and two are in the eastern health region, which includes St. John’s. The province has 132 active reported COVID-19 cases and 14 people in hospital with the disease.

Seviour says 90 per cent of people 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and about 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

