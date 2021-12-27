Newfoundland and Labrador has reached record breaking single-day case counts of COVID-19 as officials report over 300 new infections discovered over the holidays.

Provincial health officials say a total of 357 infections have been confirmed in the last three days.

They say 89 cases were confirmed on Saturday, 135 cases Sunday and 133 cases were discovered Monday.

Previously, the highest single-day case count was 100 reported on Dec. 23.

There is currently one person in hospital due to the disease.

The province now has 677 active cases of COVID-19, which breaks the record set on Feb. 20 of 434 active infections.

