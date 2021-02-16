N.L. reports seven new COVID-19 cases as province sees sharp downturn in daily infections

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting a sharp downturn in daily COVID-19 cases, with seven new cases confirmed today as fears over a rapidly spreading variant of the virus linger on the island.

The new cases follow a total of 18 confirmed cases in the previous two days, a marked decline from a daily count that shot up to 100 late last week.

The province had been a model of low coronavirus numbers until the mutation first identified in the United Kingdom and known as the B.1.1.7 variant flared up suddenly over the past week and a half, prompting lockdowns and causing the government to delay the provincial election, with voting to be conducted entirely by mail.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the country, but that more contagious variants pose a renewed threat to Canadians.

Tam says the mutations threaten “to flare up into a rapidly spreading blaze,” with the B.1.1.7 variant now present in all 10 provinces.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s chief medical officer urged citizens to get tested on Thursday as COVID-19 infection levels kept rising. Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said in a briefing that 100 new cases have been detected, almost doubling the total active cases in the province. The Canadian Press

