Newfoundland and Labrador’s health minister announced today he’s heading to Saskatchewan to recruit health-care workers, on the same day recruiters from the prairie province are attempting to lure workers away from St. John’s, N.L.

A news release says Tom Osborne will be travelling to Saskatchewan to entice health-care workers to relocate to Canada's easternmost province.

A post on the Saskatchewan Health Authority's website says its recruiters are in St. John's today, recruiting workers from Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Newfoundland and Labrador NDP calls Osborne's mission an "unnecessary chest-thumping exercise."

In a news release, the party called on Osborne to fix the health-care system at home so workers wouldn't be tempted to move to other provinces.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it recruited in Ontario and Quebec earlier this month, and it will be in Halifax and Charlottetown in October.