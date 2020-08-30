N.L. says parents will be allowed in schools on first day of kindergarten

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

N.L. says parents will be allowed in schools on first day of kindergarten

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Julia Vardy was heartbroken to think she couldn’t be with her five-year-old son Berkley on his first day of kindergarten next month.

But the resident of Wabush, a small town in western Labrador, is now breathing a sigh of relief, after Newfoundland and Labrador said it would allow parents to accompany their children to kindergarten on the first day, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a parent, that’s one of the things you look forward to is their first day of school,” Vardy said. “I’m the type of parent, I have everything planned out since he was small – how I pictured it going – and never did I picture a pandemic in the middle of it.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s education department said this weekend that it reviewed its plan for parents who want to be at school with their kindergarten-aged children when classes resume Sept. 9.

In an e-mail late Saturday, spokeswoman Jacquelyn Howard said suggestions would be provided to school administrators to accommodate parents.

“The ministry understands and appreciates the importance of supporting kindergarten children as they transition to their first day of school,” Howard said.

Howard said the province consulted with the chief medical officer of health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, and the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, the province’s largest school district, on its decision.

Schools will let parents know their specific plans ahead of the first day of classes, she said.

Plans may include organizing an outdoor welcoming activity for the child, teacher and two parents; holding a welcome event in the gym and then allowing one parent to enter the classroom with their child; or using staggered entry times.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, which represents approximately 64,000 students and more than 8,200 employees at schools across the province, announced its full back-to-school plan on Aug. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

It said elementary and high school students must wear masks on buses and it also made masks mandatory in common areas of high schools.

Masks aren’t needed inside classrooms because students can safely maintain distance while seated, Fitzgerald said during the announcement.

“Our goal in all of this is to have kids go back to school in as normal a way as possible,” she said. “If the information we get changes, if the evidence changes, then we’ll change.”

To date, Newfoundland and Labrador has reported 269 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths since the pandemic began.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies