N.L. Tory Leader Ches Crosbie calls for review of his own leadership ahead of party meeting

Open this photo in gallery N.L. Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie addresses supporters in St. John's, on May 16, 2019. Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

The leader of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservative Party has called for a review of his own leadership, saying he’ll step aside if someone else can bring the party back to power.

Ches Crosbie, whose party is the official Opposition to the province’s governing Liberals, called for a spring leadership review ahead of an annual general meeting in Gander this weekend.

The party’s constitution does not call for automatic leadership reviews but Crosbie says he considers it a statement about the need for democratic reform.

Story continues below advertisement

The Tory caucus nearly doubled in size in this spring’s election, but Crosbie attracted criticism for a combative election night speech in which he threatened to topple the re-elected Liberals.

He says he’s received feedback from caucus about his lack of charisma, but countered that substance is more important than charisma in order to tackle the province’s challenges.

Crosbie says he has the support of his caucus and he plans to continue working to convince people of his leadership qualities before next spring.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.