 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

N.L. Tory Leader Ches Crosbie calls for review of his own leadership ahead of party meeting

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

N.L. Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie addresses supporters in St. John's, on May 16, 2019.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

The leader of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservative Party has called for a review of his own leadership, saying he’ll step aside if someone else can bring the party back to power.

Ches Crosbie, whose party is the official Opposition to the province’s governing Liberals, called for a spring leadership review ahead of an annual general meeting in Gander this weekend.

The party’s constitution does not call for automatic leadership reviews but Crosbie says he considers it a statement about the need for democratic reform.

Story continues below advertisement

The Tory caucus nearly doubled in size in this spring’s election, but Crosbie attracted criticism for a combative election night speech in which he threatened to topple the re-elected Liberals.

He says he’s received feedback from caucus about his lack of charisma, but countered that substance is more important than charisma in order to tackle the province’s challenges.

Crosbie says he has the support of his caucus and he plans to continue working to convince people of his leadership qualities before next spring.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter