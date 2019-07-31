No acts of 'individual misconduct’ by long-term care workers in Wettlaufer murder cases, report finds

Open this photo in gallery Elizabeth Wettlaufer is escorted by police from the courthouse in Woodstock, Ont., on June 26, 2017. Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press

A public inquiry into the nursing-home murders carried out by Elizabeth Wettlaufer has concluded that nobody within Ontario’s “strained” long-term care system committed acts of “individual misconduct” during the years Ms. Wettlaufer’s crimes went undetected.

Ontario Court of Appeal Justice Eileen Gillese, who presided over the two-year inquiry, had the power to make findings of misconduct, but chose not to.

“It appears that no one in the long-term care system conceived of the possibility that a health-care provider might intentionally harm those within their care and, consequently, no one looked for this or took steps to guard against it,” Justice Gillese said as she unveiled her four-volume final report in Woodstock, the southwestern Ontario town where Ms. Wettlaufer injected seven of her eight victims with lethal doses of insulin.

“Because it was systemic vulnerabilities – not individual failings – that created the circumstances allowing the Offences to be committed, it would be unfair to make findings of individual misconduct, which would suggest that those individuals or organizations were at fault.”

Justice Gillese also found that Ontario’s long-term care system is “strained, but not broken,” which she said makes it possible to improve the law governing nursing homes without tossing it aside and starting over.

Justice Gillese made 91 recommendations aimed at preventing another health-care serial killer from preying on vulnerable residents inside the province’s 626 long-term care homes.

The bulk of the recommendations focus on strengthening medication management, employee training, record-keeping, communication and staffing inside nursing homes and related institutions, including the coroner’s office and the regulatory college that disciplines nurses.

Ms. Wettlaufer, now 52, confessed in the fall of 2016 to murdering eight of her patients and trying to kill several others over nine years while working for four different employers, including the Caressant Care nursing home in Woodstock and Meadow Park nursing home in London.

She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years after pleading guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, four of attempted murder and two of aggravated assault.

She confessed to killing a ninth patient after the inquiry began, but police elected not to pursue charges in that case.

The Long-Term Care Homes Public Inquiry, as it is officially known, examined more than 42,000 pages of documents and heard testimony from 50 witnesses over 39 days, most of it at a courthouse in St. Thomas, Ont.

During that time, the inquiry heard how various players in the system missed opportunities to catch Ms. Wettlaufer, a nurse with a disturbing track record of personal drug abuse, sloppy nursing practices and conflicts with her colleagues and bosses.

The public inquiry’s report does not put a total price tag on the recommendations.

Many of the recommendations would cost “little or nothing to implement,” the report says, but for those changes that require more funding, “the cost is proportional to the serious threat that health-care serial killers present in the long-term care system.”

For example, the report calls on the government to spend the next year studying whether to increase the number of “registered staff” required for day, evening and night shifts at nursing homes. Right now, only one registered nurse is required to be on site, no matter the size of the home, and there is no minimum requirement for registered practical nurses.

If more registered staff is needed, the province should increase funding, the report says.

The report also recommends the ministry create a new, three-year grant program that would allow homes to apply for between $50,000 and $200,000 to improve their medication rooms with glass windows, security cameras and bar-code systems.

Ms. Wettlaufer committed most of her crimes while working as the lone registered nurse on the night shift in homes with little formal tracking of insulin supplies.

As the report points out, she was driven to kill by her own rage and was in no way a “mercy killer.”

The inquiry’s final report is dedicated to Ms. Wettlaufer’s victims and their loved ones.

The seniors she killed or tried to kill were: Clotilde Adriano, Albina deMedeiros, James Silcox, Maurice Granat, Wayne Hedges, Michael Priddle, Gladys Millard, Helen Matheson, Mary Zurawinski, Helen Young, Maureen Pickering, Arpad Horvath, Sandra Towler and Beverly Bertram.

