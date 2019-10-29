 Skip to main content

Canada

No charges against provincial police in fatal 2018 shooting of Quebec teen, prosecutors say

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Prosecutors in Quebec say there won’t be any charges stemming from the police shooting death of a teenager east of Montreal in July 2018.

In a statement released late Monday, Quebec’s director of criminal and penal prosecutions says the officer’s actions were found to be reasonable given the circumstances.

Riley Fairholm, 17, was shot by provincial police in the parking lot of an abandoned restaurant in Lac Brome, Que., in the early morning of July 25, 2018.

The Crown says in a statement that police tried to negotiate with Riley through a loudspeaker for about a minute, asking him to put down his weapon.

But the teen, who prosecutors say had called 911 himself, told officers he’d been planning his act for five years.

He then began pointing the gun – which his family has described as an air pistol – at officers.

He was shot by a Quebec provincial police officer and his death was pronounced less than an hour later.

Riley’s family has filed a complaint with the province’s police ethics commission about the way the investigation into Riley’s death was handled.

