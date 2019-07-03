 Skip to main content

Canada No date set for Governor-General Julie Payette to move into Rideau Hall

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The Governor-General will not move into her official residence in Ottawa this summer and there is no date for when she might.

Julie Payette has not lived in Rideau Hall since she took office in back in October 2017, because the mansion has been undergoing extensive renovations.

Instead, she has been living at Rideau Gate, a historic property just outside the grounds of Rideau Hall normally used as a guest house for visiting dignitaries.

And her staff say that’s where she’s staying “until further notice.”

With the upgrades to the official mansion complete, Payette had previously said she would be moving in to Rideau Hall this summer.

Instead, she will be spending much of the summer at the Citadelle, the Governor-General’s other residence in a fortress in Quebec City.

